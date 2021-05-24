Falls teen sentenced in murder

There were no surprises when Arion Darrell, also known as Arion Darnel, appeared in State Supreme Court in Lockport on Monday morning.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. stuck to his commitment and sentenced the Falls teen to spend the next 18 years of his life behind bars for the murder of John Bruso. Darrell, 18, had previously pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree manslaughter in a plea deal with prosecutors.
He was originally charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
At the time of his plea, Kloch had warned 18-year-old Darrell that he would impose the double his lifetime sentence for the slaying of Bruso. He'll be 36 year's old by they time he's eligible to be released from prison.
Prosecutors had touted the evidence against Darrell, pointing out to Kloch that the shooting of Bruso, at close range as he sat in a car on Welch Avenue, was captured on video by security cameras at a nearby deli.
Darrell was picked up by investigators three days after the murder at a home on the 600 block of Seventh Street. His arrest came just hours after Crime Stoppers of Western New York posted a $2,500 reward for information on his whereabouts.
Bruso, 18, was gunned down as he sat in the passenger seat of a parked car in the 1700 block of Welch Avenue. Witnesses said a gunman, later identified as Darrell, approached the car, opened the door and began firing.
Detectives said Bruso was struck by bullets multiple times in the back.
Falls police, responding to a call of a shooting, said when they arrived at the scene they found a black sedan parked at the curb with blood in the passenger’s seat. Bruso had already been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by a family member.
He was pronounced dead at NFMMC a short time later.
Sources said that Bruso had told family members, prior to the shooting, that he “owed a lot of money” to someone.
