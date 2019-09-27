Falls welcomes Reddy Bikeshare program

A new bike sharing service made its debut in Niagara Falls this week with some help from Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The lieutenant governor paid a visit to the Cataract City on Friday to join officials from the city and Independent Health in announcing the availability of bicycles for public use under the Reddy Bikeshare program.
Following an afternoon press conference, Hochul, Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster and Independent Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anthony Billittier led an inaugural group ride through Niagara Falls State Park. Riders included Niagara Falls residents and stakeholders from around the city and region, including GObike, Destination Niagara USA and Creating a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. This expansion is made possible in collaboration with Independent Health, New York State Dept. of Transportation and the City of Niagara Falls.
“As an avid bicyclist and frequent visitor to Niagara Falls State Park, I know how important this expansion of the Reddy Bikeshare program is for Western New York,” Hochul said. “In New York, we are focused on modernizing our transportation infrastructure to improve connectivity, walkability, and access for bicyclists and pedestrians. Our historic efforts to create the Niagara Falls Scenic Parkway will be a significant boost for bicycling in the city, and the expanded Reddy Bikeshare program will complement our efforts to increase tourism across Niagara Falls.”
Bikes are now available to local residents and visitors in 30 stations around the city. Locations will be found in downtown, LaSalle, Pine Avenue, the North End, the South End, Highland, DeVeaux, Hyde Park and the Bridge District. Residents of Niagara Falls are now eligible to sign up for an annual membership for $1 (regularly $55) that will allow access to over 450 bikes regionally in both Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
Niagara Falls bikeshare station locations were chosen based on public feedback gathered from a public participation campaign coordinated alongside GObike beginning in January 2019. Officials said the campaign included outreach at several events throughout the city and online surveying to let residents voice where they would like to see bikeshare stations. Additionally, criteria used in the siting process included available sidewalk space, pedestrian traffic, population density, and each site’s vicinity to bike infrastructure and transit options. Station locations in Niagara Falls can be viewed at reddybikesare.com or on the Social Bicycles app.
"Niagara Falls is in the midst of a transformation of its transportation system designed to respond to, and where possible anticipate, the challenges of a 21st-century world. As part of a general shift toward multimodalism, the city is becoming much more bike friendly, and better connected to its regional neighbors. While the system will certainly benefit tourists, the provision of a $1 resident membership demonstrates our commitment to encouraging consideration of the bicycle as a legitimate alternative in meeting everyday transportation needs, " said Mayor Paul Dyster.
Eligible Niagara Falls residents can redeem their $1 annual pass by registering at the Reddy Bikeshare kiosk inside City Hall, anytime Monday - Friday 8-5 pm. Members pay an additional 1 cent per minute to ride, and must be 18 years of age or older with a valid email address and credit or debit card.
Visitors to the city can purchase a shorter term pass for $3 and ride for an additional 10 cents per minute with access to bike for two days.
Reddy Bikeshare also provides group passes for $9 and 10 cents per minute that allows four users to ride under one account. This pass is also valid for two days.
All membership passes, excluding the Niagara Falls Resident Annual Pass, are available for purchase through the SoBi mobile app or online at www.reddybikeshare.com.
