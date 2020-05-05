LOCKPORT — A plea to the federal government went unanswered but a major pharmacy chain says it will step in to help meet the need for coronavirus testing in the Falls.
Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) said Tuesday that he had received confirmation that Rite Aid is planning to locate two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Western New York, with one in the Falls and one in Buffalo.
Higgins, Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and Niagara County Legislature members from the Falls had asked federal Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary Admiral Brett Giroir to include the city as a priority location for the establishment of retail self-swab testing locations. At the time of the request there were no public testing sites in the Falls.
Higgins also requested that HHS look into placing a testing site in Buffalo’s 14215 zip code.
As part of an emergency relief package, Congress approved $73.2 million in federal funding for HHS to contract with certain retail establishments to support drive-thru testing sites. The only retail testing site currently operating in Western New York is located at a Walmart in the Town of Cheektowaga.
Rite Aid said its plans call for drive-thru testing at its locations at 1030 Pine Avenue and 2474 Bailey Ave., Buffalo.
“Access to testing has been a problem and continues to remain a critical component of reducing community spread and informing the reopening of our economy," Higgins said. "We appreciate Rite Aid’s response to our call to place testing sites in some of the region’s hardest hit areas.”
Restaino has been vocal in his calls for testing in the city, expressing disappointment that the state department of health placed the only drive-up test site in Niagara County at the Niagara County Community College campus in Sanborn.
The mayor noted the difficulty for many Falls residents to travel to Sanborn
“Niagara Falls has been the center of the COVID-19 crisis in Niagara County, despite that fact our repeated pleas for increased diagnostic testing for the city have been to no avail,” Restaino said. "Congressman Higgins heard my request for help and did something about it. His effort to advocate for testing has resulted in this increased opportunity to map the spread of the virus in the city."
While the mayor expressed his appreciation to the Rite-Aid Corp. for "delivering testing to our center city”, he stressed that more testing is still needed.
"We are looking for other opportunities to increase diagnostic testing in the city," Restaino said, "in order for us to provide sufficient data to assist in the reopening of the region. The sooner we can start going down the phased plans for reopening, the better. But to do that we need more diagnostic testing."
Niagara County has 529 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. More than a quarter of those cases, 136, involve residents of the Falls.
Rite Aid is currently operating 25 drive-through self-swab testing sites at stores in Albany, Utica and Valley College. At those sites, Rite Aid pharmacists oversee self-swab nasal tests, administered in store parking lots with residents staying in their vehicles.
The pharmacy chain said it is also exploring safe ways to accommodate tests for those walking up to or arriving by way of public transportation.
Rite Aid said it hopes to have the Buffalo and Niagara Falls testing sites up and running within the next week or so.
Adults wishing to be tested for the disease will need to pre-register on the Rite Aid website. Once the sites are open, additional details will be provided.
