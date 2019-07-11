A Niagara Falls woman has handed a one to three year prison sentence Thursday for burglarizing a Falls man's Ferry Avenue home May 12, 2016.
Christine Harbeson, 49, and Christopher Beard, 47, of Niagara Falls, were accused of beating the man with a tire iron at the time of the alleged burglary. Both were charged with multiple counts of burglary, as well as assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
Harbeson accepted a plea offer on March 28, 2017 to one count of third-degree burglary. The following June, Niagara County Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. sentenced her to five years of probation.
But Harbeson failed to consistently report to probation officers, resulting in her being removed from probation in May.
Defense attorney Michael Klima said Harbeson's probation violations, and her earlier criminal behavior, all stemmed from her abuse of alcohol.
