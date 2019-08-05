Falls woman pleads not guilty to murder of three-month-old

A Niagara Falls woman pleaded not guilty Monday to killing a three-month-old girl who allegedly died in her care Feb. 23.
Samantha Klein was arraigned in Niagara County Court on two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.
Alaya Foster reportedly died from blunt force trauma to the head. District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek told WIVB-TV that Niagara Falls police had been investigating Foster's death as a homicide since February.
Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III set Klein's bail at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.
Klein, who is incarcerated at Erie County Holding Center on a separate matter, was also arraigned Monday on charges in two other cases — a Christmas Eve knifepoint robbery in Niagara Falls and selling the opioid fentanyl.
Klein pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree robbery, attempted second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Assistant District Attorney Ryan Parisi said Klein tried to slash a women in the robbery, but the victim did not suffer a serious injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.