BUFFALO — A Falls woman, convicted for her role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy, will do federal prison time.
Tammy Hoover, 41, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distributing five kilograms or more of cocaine was sentenced to serve 12 months and one day in prison by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr.
Federal prosecutors said Hoover conspired with others in December 2016 to distribute cocaine in Niagara Falls and Buffalo.
Investigators charged that Hoover agreed to receive a delivery of a U.S. Postal Service parcel, which contained a quantity of cocaine at her home on North Avenue. According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Falls police, Hoover expected to be paid by the other conspirators in return for taking the delivery and safeguarding the parcel.
Before the parcel could be delivered, it was intercepted by investigators with the U.S. Postal Service and was searched, pursuant to a court-ordered search warrant. Agents found the parcel contained a large quantity of cocaine, packaged within a plastic file box in five separately wrapped kilogram-sized bricks.
Investigators then repackaged the parcel with sham materials and conducted a controlled delivery on December 27, 2016. Hoover received the package at her North Avenue home and signed for it.
Agents then arrested Hoover and recovered the parcel from her residence.
