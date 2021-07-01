Falls woman to compete in 'Big Brother'

A Niagara Falls woman will be among the competitors in the upcoming season of “Big Brother.”
The CBS series announced its cast on Thursday and among those moving into the Big Brother house is Britini D’Angelo, a 24-year-old kindergarten teacher from Niagara Falls.
According to her bio, posted on the “Big Brother” website, in 2019, D’Angelo won both the Niagara Medal (voted on by the members of the senior class as the individual who represents Niagara University the best) and the Senior Medal (Valedictorian - Perfect 4.0 GPA across two Degrees) at Niagara University. I was the first individual in the 162 year history of the university to win both awards in the same year.
In December 2020, she was promoted to the rank of 4th degree black belt in the Chuck Norris System. She is also a three-time world champion at the United Fighting Arts Federation World Championships Tournament. She’s also danced for 19 years in 12 different styles.
Asked a series of questions about the game, D’Anglo explained what she thought would be the most difficult part about living inside the Big Brother house:
“For me, I think the hardest part will be navigating through what to do during our downtime,” she said. “Whether we are in-between competitions, ceremonies, or eviction nights, that downtime is going to be the hardest part to manage. I definitely want to have a very good routine in the house so that I can get through these ‘downtime periods’ effectively!”
As for her strategy for winning the game — “ … simply put, to never forget who I am as an individual, be authentic in the house, win competitions in order to secure relationships/alliances in the house, and not be afraid to make the big moves! Big risk means even bigger reward!”
“Big Brother” housemates live in a camera-filled home and are recorded 24 hours a day as they live in the house and compete to remain on the show. Each week, one person is voted out of the house.
“Big Brother” debuts with a 90-minute premiere at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Starting July 11, the show will air on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
