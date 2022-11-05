The Family Empowerment Center is opening its doors today inside Cornerstone CFCU Arena.
The concept for the center is based around “a living room” look, and not a conference room, Lockport City School District’s Holly Dickinson, director of grants and district/community programs, explained.
“It’s a family and community space,” she said, “where you can sit down and read a book to your child.”
The amenities of the center include some toys for young children, as well as a charger for electronic equipment and a grow light where herbs and spices are being grown.
The funding for the center comes from three locations within the school district’s budget: the general fund, Title I funds and the My Brother’s Keeper grant. Dickinson said by putting different fund bases together that, “we’re more than the sum of our parts.”
Services at the center include tutoring services, such as the Paper website that the school district has bought access to. Knowing that not every family has access to Wifi, the center is a place where students and their families “can stop in, sign onto Paper, chat with an online-based tutor, or submit their writing assignments for review,” according to a press release on the opening.
The FEC will also offer community workshops, including presentations by the YWCA, Northpoint, the Parent Network for WNY and others each Wednesday.
“It’s really about the communication between the school and the community,” Dickinson said. “An open dialog.”
The center opens its doors today at 10 a.m.
MBK Parent Advocates who will be onsite include Rev. Darryl Barrow of Emmanuel Methodist Church. Barrow can be reached at MBKparentsadvocate@lockportschools.net or by calling 1-716-438-7698 and ask for the Family Empowerment Center.
