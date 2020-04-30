David E. Watts, 86 of Gasport, died April 27, 2020. Born May 17, 1933 in Lumberton, NC, to Charles and Laura (Thompson) Watts. He served in the U.S.Army from 1953-55 and married Gerda "Sunny" (Martin) Watts on May 3, 1954. Dave worked at Harrison Radiator for over 30 years. He was a member o…