The family and friends of a Lockport man who was shot and killed in Buffalo late last month are searching for answers to why such a promising life was cut so short, so quickly.
Born in Newfane on Nov. 15, 2000, Trenten Jacob Sink played his favorite sport, football, and graduated from Barker High School, and then continued his football career as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound tight end with the semi-pro Lockport Wildcats football club.
Sink's uncle, Ronny Rowles, said that last year, in an effort to kick the Covid blues as well as to find a way to keep more youths off the streets, Sink started a touch football team, the New York Lightning, and ran the six-team league. Games are played at JFK, McCarthy Park and Bennett, with players coming from throughout Western New York, including Niagara Falls and Lockport, to compete.
“Some of these kids suffer from mental health problems and this league gives them a chance to release some of the anger they might have and pre-occupy their time so they don't get into trouble,” Rowles said.
Sink's family wants everyone to know that the league will continue, in Sink's honor.
Rowles said Sink was shot several times on C Street in Buffalo, at Fillmore, on March 29th. He later died at Erie County Medical Center.
“Trenten was a humble young man who wanted to see everyone succeed,” Rowles said. “He was looked up to by the neighborhood. If anyone knows anything, please come forward and give us some answers."
Anyone with information about Sink's shooting is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department confidential tip line at 847-2255.
A call to Buffalo Police Department's homicide division about Sink's death was not returned on Thursday.
Sink “wasn't your average neighborhood gang banger,” his uncle said. “He was a positive influence on a lot of young men. He started going to Erie Community College and worked multiple jobs to fund the league himself. He ran everything himself.”
A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Sink's family. Knowles said the family is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in Sink's death.
Sink was the son of Alicia Sink and Roy Davis.
Besides his parents he is also survived by his siblings Zander Sink, Darien Sanger, Jaela Sanger, Jakiya Sink, Dakota Davis, Elijah Davis, Nichlos McCrea, Trayson Quagliano, Ranique Davis, Spencer Hudson, Averie Rose Davis, and Tori Davis, grandmother Mary Ferguson Sink, great grandmother Alfreda Kelley and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. April 17 at Ridgewood Bible Church in Newfane.
