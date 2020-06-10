Joan Charles says people who knew her husband well always called him by both his first and last name.
To his friends, he wasn't just "Herbert" or "Mr. Charles."
To them, she said, he was always "Herbert Charles."
Joan viewed her husband's special greeting as a sign of friendship and respect. She described the Dupont retiree, who died from COVID-19 on April 9, at the age of 80, as a "good and kind" man who deserved it.
"He would have done anything for anybody," she said.
Family members recall Herbert Charles as a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who, in better days, was an avid bowler, an active member of the Elks Lodge on Highland Avenue and a lifelong fan of the game of baseball.
It's been hard for them to fathom how, over the course of roughly 10 days, he could go from being talkative and engaged and always prepared to venture out into the world to being placed under hospice care at Schoellkopf Health Center, where he had resided since 2015.
A still-grieving Mrs. Charles recalled their last face-to-face meeting, in mid-March before Schoellkopf was closed to outside visitors under restrictions put in place in response to COVID-19. She said the pair talked about the upcoming baseball season and getting him out of Schoellkopf for a trip to see his beloved New York Yankees play a game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
"I took him his favorite meal, meat loaf and mashed potatoes," Joan said. "I kissed him on his forehead and I said 'I'll see you when I can see you because we are on lockdown now.'" He said "yeah, because we've got to get ready for the Yankees.' He was feeling fine."
On March 28, Joan said she got a call from a staff member at Schoellkopf who told her Herbert was sick and being taken for X-rays.
"They said he had pneumonia and that they were going to call the doctor in, give him some medicine and he should be fine," Joan said.
A day or two later, a staff member advised her that her husband's condition had declined.
"They called and started talking about putting in a feeding tube. I said 'huh?'" Joan said.
Herbert was transferred to the emergency room at nearby Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, but his condition did not improve. He was returned to Schoellkopf, which is located on memorial hospital's 10th Street campus, where he was placed under hospice care.
"They said, 'Mrs. Charles, it does not look good for Mr. Charles,'" Joan said. "I said 'how long does he have, a couple of days, a week?' They said hours."
While family members acknowledge that Herbert had a stroke several years ago and was taking medication for high blood pressure and diabetes prior to his death, they maintain that he was in generally good health for a man of his age and condition before the virus got hold of him.
Herbert's son, Raymond Mitchell, said before his father took ill, his focus was always on working his way out of Schoellkopf and getting back to doing things he enjoyed, like going out for breakfast or visiting the Elks Lodge.
"We wanted him to get out of there," Raymond said. "He always had the incentive to get out of there. He was always in the state of mind that one day he was going to get out of there."
Raymond described his father's rapid decline as sudden and shocking.
"It just surprised us how fast everything happened," he said. "One minute he was breathing and talking and then they said he had pneumonia and they were saying there's nothing we can do."
The family had Herbert's body cremated. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, they have been unable to have a formal funeral service.
"My father was very well known and everyone in the Falls keeps asking us when we are going to have a service. We keep telling them we have to wait. We know he would have liked to have a proper sendoff," Raymond said.
When family members went to pick up his father's belongings, Raymond said they were told to leave his items in their boxes for a week or two and let them air out. Raymond said his father's things were placed in his mother's garage for safe keeping.
"We haven't even been able to go through his stuff yet," he said.
"It's hard," Raymond added. "We have the ashes so we each have a little piece of him put in a necklace."
As they continue to mourn, members of Herbert's family say they are still struggling with some unanswered questions.
Both Joan and Raymond believe Herbert Charles should have had a COVID-19 test earlier in the process. Both said they requested a test for him on numerous occasions and their requests were denied. Joan said her husband did get a test while in the emergency room and was finally confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after he died.
"The only time he finally got (a test) is when he went to the ER," Mrs. Charles said. "By then, it was too late."
She believes, had he been confirmed positive earlier, he might have received more effective treatment.
"You've got to give everybody a 50-50 chance," she said. "I don't think he even had that 50-50 chance. If you are in there and you have all the equipment to help a person, then you do it. I don't care how old they are."
Raymond expressed frustration about the lack of response to the family's repeated requests for COVID-19 testing as well.
"They wouldn't do nothing that we asked them," he said. "They would sidestep it. They were like 'don't worry, he don't have it.'"
Joan and Raymond are also confused about how the virus continued to spread inside the facility considering that, effective March 18, residents were not allowed to leave and visitors were not allowed to come in. They believe management should have been more proactive in terms of cleaning practices and monitoring of employees' health, noting that staff members are the only ones at Schoellkopf who are still entering, exiting and re-entering the building.
"Up until the day they shut the hospital down and told him we couldn't come no more, he couldn't have had the virus then because we should have had to be quarantined if that was the case," Raymond said.
Representatives of Schoellkopf Health Center declined to comment on any specifics related to Herbert Charles, citing provisions of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which bars public disclosure of patients' personal health information.
Schoellkopf administrator John Durno defended the facility's handling of COVID-19, saying management and staff have been diligently following guidance from the county health department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since the pandemic started.
Durno said visitors have not been allowed on the premises since the day before state barred visitation back in March. In addition, he said all staff members continue to have their temperature taken twice per shift, per updated state guidelines.
Durno said infection control prevention and cleaning have also been stepped up in response to COVID-19, with a focus on sanitizing high-touch areas such as doors, elevators and countertops. All communal activities such as dining were suspended as well.
All of the residents at Schoellkopf have been tested at least once and staff members are also being tested twice weekly per updated state guidelines.
On May 17, Schoellkopf officials confirmed 19 positive virus cases among residents. Durno said no new cases have been diagnosed since.
The facility also recently passed an infection control survey and an inspection by the New York State Department of Health.
"We were given a clean bill following that inspection," Durno said.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center spokesperson Pat Bradley noted that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has given Schoellkopf Health Center a five-star rating, which means the division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services considers it to be "above average" in terms of quality of care.
"The reason we are a five-star facility is because we do things the right way. We don't cut corners," he said.
Bradley said internal research shows that 60% of the COVID-19 cases that have been treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center involved individuals who lived within a 2.3-mile radius of the health care facility. Bradley said the hospital has participated in efforts to increase the availability of testing in the community and is continuing to monitor the disease's spread on and off the 10th Street property.
"We know that community spread is a real challenge," Bradley said. "Despite the best efforts that we make at the medical center and at Schoellkopf this is a very pernicious disease, this is a very pernicious virus."
"We have done and will continue to do everything we can to keep it outside these doors and out of this campus," Bradley added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.