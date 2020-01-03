The New York Farm Bureau has released its annual Circle of Friends, naming 77 New York state legislators to the distinguished list. The award is an indication of the individual lawmaker’s support of New York agriculture and Farm Bureau.
The Circle of Friends honor is based upon each legislator’s voting record on issues of agricultural importance as well as other evidence of legislative support, including sponsorship of bills that New York Farm Bureau has either supported or opposed during the most recent legislative session.
“New York Farm Bureau recognizes these Senators and Assembly members for their legislative work on agricultural issues that matter to our members. We appreciate their support of bills and budget items that benefit farm families, and we hope to continue this partnership in the 2020 legislative session. We aim to work together with all lawmakers to support local food production and address the needs of our rural communities,” said David Fisher, president of New York Farm Bureau.
The Circle of Friends is not an endorsement, and this distinction only recognizes the 2019 legislative session.
Local recipients include:
New York Senate:
• Chris Jacobs
• Robert Ortt
• Michael Ranzenhofer
New York Assembly:
• Angelo Morinello
• Michael Norris
• Robin Schimminger
