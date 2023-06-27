The newest wrinkle in the criminal case against Tracy Murphy, accused cattle thief, developed on June 21 with a legal filing by Cornell Law School’s First Amendment Clinic.
The clinic has filed a lawsuit to overturn the Newfane Town Court-imposed order preventing Murphy from using social media — and billboards — while she’s being tried on a charge of petit larceny.
Christina Neitzey, the lead attorney in the Article 78 proceeding, said the “gag order” imposed by town Justice Bruce Barnes stifles Murphy’s First Amendment rights and the Cornell law clinic is representing her free of charge.
Murphy, the operator of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, was charged with grand larceny Aug. 2, 2022, following a late July incident in which she took in two calves that she said were wandering on her property. When the owner of the calves, Scott Gregson, came to reclaim then, Murphy did not surrender them for a lack of evidence of ownership, and further offered to buy the calves if Gregson could prove ownership. Local farmers were incensed, claiming Murphy is a thief.
Since Murphy’s first appearance in town court, the charge against her was reduced to petit larceny, but Barnes also ordered her to not use social media. That effectively denies Murphy the ability to defend herself in the court of public opinion, Neitzey said.
The crux of the lawsuit is that the gag order is an example of “prior restraint,” which in most cases is considered unconstitutional, according to Neitzey.
“The exception is that spreading the information is so dangerous that the damage of saying it can not be undone,” she said. “And that is usually not the case, and I don’t think it is the case here.”
Further, Neitzey said, Barnes’ gag order is too broad; it does not even allow Murphy to scroll Facebook to see photos of family.
A hearing on Murphy’s claim is scheduled to be heard Aug. 9, in State Supreme Court in Niagara County, by Judge Frank Sedita. Neitzey’s aim is to have the gag order summarily overturned.
Contacted by this reporter Tuesday, via email and Facebook Messenger, Murphy declined to comment on the lawsuit.
“I would love to speak to you. But my attorneys have advised me that, given the current gag order, and our litigation to lift it, you’ll have to talk to my attorneys instead,” she wrote.
The criminal case against Murphy remains pending in Newfane town court.
