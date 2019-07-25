FARMINGS FESTIVAL'S FOCUSPhotos by James Neiss/staff photographerFarm Museum volunteer Paul Jackson stands in front of a 1963 Allis Chalmers Gleaner Combine Model "E" with Scour Clean Option for cutting hay. He's holding a slightly more historic model called a scythe. This Saturday and Sunday is the Sanborn Area Historical Society's 15th annual Farm Museum Festival. The festival features antique farm equipment, tractor parade, a car cruise, flea market, a horse-drawn wagon rides, basket auction, music and breakfast both days. Admission is free. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 2660 Saunders Settlement Road.
