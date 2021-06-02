'Farmacy' takes aim at food insecurity

In conjunction with SNAP-Ed, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is partnering with Eastern Niagara Hospital to operate a produce prescription program.
Farmacy, a program that connects patients with fresh fruits and vegetables, food access resources and nutrition education, will work in collaboration with ENH's new pilot program of screening patients for food insecurity.
Patients at the hospital and Express Care clinics will be asked, or shown a poster with, two questions related to their food resources at home. Eligible patients will be referred to local food access resources and CCE's Farmacy program.
“Providers have growing concerns about their patients having the resources to get nourishing food, as well as the coping strategies that come with food insecurity, like skipping meals or relying on cheap, high calorie, low nutrient fast foods,” said Melissa Kimbrell, SNAP-Ed's regional coordinator. “Our community is experiencing unprecedented levels of financial strain and hunger. If they want support in other ways, like expanding comfort levels with preparing nutritious meals, meal planning, or budgeting strategies, they can join the Farmacy program to gain access for free, local produce and education.”
The first cohort of Farmacy participants will attend seven weekly nutrition education workshops at ENH or via Zoom. After each workshop, participants will receive a voucher for produce at the Veggie Van, CCE Niagara’s mobile farmer’s market, which brings local produce to underserved communities.
“Food insecurity is a serious issue in our region and our entire team at ENH is pleased to help make a difference for as many families as possible across the community,” community relations director Carolyn Moore said.
