A first in the country bill in Albany banning some pesticides has some farmers groups upset with its implications.
Both chambers of the State Legislature passed the Birds and Bees Protection Act in June, which would ban the sale of pesticides that use neonicontinoids starting in 2027. It would also ban the sale of corn, soybean or wheat seeds that have been coated with these pesticides. Gov. Kathy Hochul has yet to sign or veto the bill.
These types of pesticides are linked to bird and bee population losses, contamination in New York water and soil, and health concerns in humans. The Environmental Protection Agency said in May these pesticides threaten the existence of 200-plus endangered species.
“While we welcome EPA’s overdue action on this issue, we are closely examining the agency’s analysis to determine whether still more species are jeopardized by these incredibly potent and ubiquitous insecticides,” said Bill Freeze, the Science Director at Center for Food Safety. “EPA has thus far given a free pass to neonicotinoids coated on corn and other crop seeds — which represent by far their largest use — that make seedlings toxic to pollinators and other beneficial insects.”
Conversely, the New York Farm Bureau put out a statement saying that banning an entire class of pesticides and treated seeds is deeply concerning because of the precedent it sets. It claims that seeds treated with neonicontinoids were designed to be safer and reduce pesticide use.
“While we share the same goal as supporters of the legislation, to always look for ways tor educe our environmental footprint, we believe the end result of this ban will force farms tor evert back to spraying greater amounts of older pesticides as well as increasing tillage to combat harmful pests, releasing more carbon in the soil and increasing the likelihood of soil erosion,” Bureau President David Fisher said.
That sentiment was shared by Barry Butski of T & S Crop Service of Warsaw and Middleport, which applies seed treatments of herbicide and fungicide to different crops. Between a quarter to a thirds of products he uses contain neonincontinoids from various manufacturers.
“If you remove it, you’re going to see food prices soar, food yields plummet, and more frequent spraying to control pests,” Butski said.
Neonincontinoids, which are chemically related to nicotine are applied to crops like corn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa, cherries, peaches, strawberries, cabbage, squash, and cucumbers among others. They are meant to ward off pests like aphids, worms, corn borers, and moths whose larva tunnels into food crops.
As this one class of chemicals is used to control so many pests, farmers would have to use several other pesticides at once for crop treatment if a ban happens.
When the pesticide is applied, the chemical is in the seed warding off pests in the ground and when it emerges from the soil. Butski said the old practice was applying pesticides once the plant emerges, protecting the plants that way. If the plants were not treated, he estimates only a quarter of the crop would emerge.
These chemicals have been restricted in California and banned in the United Kingdom. Butski attributes that to spreading crop diseases and declines in seeds over the past year, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.