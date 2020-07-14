Beginning Thursday, the Niagara County Office for the Aging will begin distributing Farmers Market Coupon Booklets at sites throughout the county.
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, headed by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, provides coupons to all who meet age and income requirements. Each booklet contains five coupons worth $4 each ($20 total) which can be used to buy fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets throughout the state.
From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, the county will offer coupons from a table set up outside 111 Main St., Lockport. The rain date is July 17.
There will be drive-thru pickup on July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St., Newfane. The rain date is set for July 24.
Residents living in senior housing buildings, are encouraged to check with their site managers and /or look for a flyer announcing when the county will be in their location. Additional distribution dates in Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda will be announced at a later date, county officials said.
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coupons are for income-eligible individuals 60 years of age and older. You may receive one booklet per person in a household that qualifies.
The 2020 income guidelines are as follows: household of one = $1,968/month; household of 2 = $2,658/month and household of three = $3,349/month.
"If you cannot come to a distribution site and you do not have someone as your power of attorney, you can provide a hand-written note naming another person (a proxy) to pick up a booklet on your behalf," said Susan Christian, program coordinator for the office for the aging. "The note must be signed by the senior and presented by the proxy to the office for the aging staff at the distribution site.”
County officials said the farmers' market coupons are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. A waiting list will be established if necessary.
For more information, call the office for the aging/NY Connects at 716-438-3030 or Susan Christian at 716-438-4023.
