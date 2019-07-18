Another Lockport Community Farmers Market is coming up this Saturday.
Hosted by Lockport Main Street, it runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features nearly 30 different vendors, ranging from farms and bakeries, all the way to soap and jewelry vendors.
Additionally, the market offers live music on a rotational list of musicians. This week, John Franco will be rocking it out for us from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, the market will be welcoming Mr. No The Balloon Guy for his second summer appearance. He will be making free balloons for both kids and adults.
With summer harvest season in full bloom, the Lockport Community Farmers market is seeing some fresh seasonal produce. This includes, but is not limited to, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, cherries, zucchini, summer squash, asparagus, and micro greens.
The main goal of the Community Farmers Market is and always has been to bring to light the many vendors and farms we have in the local area.
The market operates every Saturday till Oct. 19.
If you would like more information about this topic, or would like to apply to be a vendor at the Lockport Community Farmers Market, contact Colton Balcerzak at 434-0212 or 345-1519 or email at lockportmainstreet@verizon.net.
