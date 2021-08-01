The Lockport Community Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market Week with special events on Wednesday and Saturday.
Both days, farmers, food producers and crafters will be on hand with a full array of seasonal produce, food products, and more. In addition, there will be live music from Evan Anstey on Wednesday and Jim Breidenstein on Saturday.
The LCFM is located at 57 Canal St. and operates 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
After a season of uncertainty and following strict COVID-19 guidelines — farmers markets were always "essential" — now Lockport Community Farmers Market organizers say farmers markets are better than ever. Markets stayed open throughout the pandemic as an essential source of local, healthy food, and now that restrictions have been lessened market organizers say they are excited to bring back the parts of the market that they were not able to provide last year.
"We celebrate our WNY Markets, not only as integral to a thriving local food economy, but for the market experience they bring to communities: family activities, entertainment, incubator spaces for small business start-ups, engagement opportunities with local non-profits, sustainability efforts, local farmer to customer relationships, SNAP nutrition token program, Double Up Food Buck program, and more," a release stated. "And guess what? All these can be found at the Lockport Community Farmers Market!
For more information or for those who would like to apply to be a vendor at the Lockport Community Farmers Market, visit www.lockportcommunitymarket.com or contact Grace Platt at lockportmarket@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.