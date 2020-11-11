Fashion Outlets drive to aid FeedMore WNY

In celebration of World Kindness Day, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA will host a drive-thru food drive to benefit FeedMore WNY on Saturday.
The food drive is part of the Fashion Outlets’ parent company – Macerich – “Million Meals Challenge,” an initiative to support local community food banks from coast-to-coast.
The drive-thru food drive will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at mall entrance four (located near the Niagara Falls mural). Those who drop off non-perishable food items will receive a Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls swag bag. Monetary donations to Feed More WNY will also be accepted by visiting https://yougivegoods.com/drive-millionmealschallenge.
“Now more than ever, the services FeedMore WNY provides to our community are invaluable. Each dollar raised and every food item donated makes a difference,” said John Doran, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls property manager. “We’re making it easy with drive-thru, contactless donations. And with more vulnerable community members in need, we hope that those who are able to donate, do.”
By working together with Macerich’s other properties throughout the country, the company is aiming to help serve a million meals to those in need.
