Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, USA, is partnering with Niagara WorkSource One to host a free job fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Interested job seekers are encouraged to come to the shopping center located at 1900 Military Road to learn more about the available career opportunities.
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA has more than 30 retailers and restaurants looking to fill more than 100 positions, including full, part-time and seasonal jobs. Jobseekers are highly encouraged to dress professionally and should bring multiple hard copies of resumes. Select retailers and restaurants will be holding interviews on the spot at the job fair.
Participating stores:
· Adidas
· Applebee’s
· Boss Outlet
· Calvin Klein
· Champion
· Charley Philly Steak
· Chico’s
· Children’s Place
· Clarks
· Coach
· Dunkin Donuts
· DXL
· Express Factory Store
· H&M
· Hanes Brands/Maidenform
· Janie & Jack
· Journeys
· Kate Spade
· Kay Jewelers
· Levi’s
· Michael Kors
· Piercing Pagoda
· Polo Ralph Lauren
· Puma
· Spencer’s Gifts
· The Uniform Outlet
· Timberland
· Torrid
· Under Armour
· Vera Bradley
· Victoria’s Secret
· Yankee Candle
Jobseekers must register at the guest services desk on arrival which is located between Forever 21 and Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th. At the event, job seekers will have the opportunity to learn more about the retail stores and restaurants that are currently hiring and will receive additional details on the opened positions. As a bonus, attendees will receive a free $10 gift card to Dunkin Donuts, while supplies last.
For more information, please visit fashionoutletsniagara.com.
