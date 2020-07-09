The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA will indeed be open for business on Friday.
Officials at the mall, owned by Macerich, say the center’s re-opening plans include compliance with New York state guidelines including upgraded air filters throughout our center’s air conditioning system.
a"We have also significantly enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, with a focus on frequent touchpoints, to make sure guests and employees feel comfortable and at ease with the return to business," a Thursday release state, "Added signage and other safeguards will be in place to assure continued, appropriate social distancing and other precautionary measures."
The mall will be open 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Not all stores and restaurants will be open as of Friday, though, visit the mall's website for full information and list of retail and restaurants that are open.
“We are looking forward to seeing our retail partners and welcoming local shoppers back to Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls,” said John Doran, property manager at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. “More than ever, people are ready to safely get back to the places and activities they’ve been missing and we are excited to be a big part of this. All of us are committed to ensuring our property can get back to making major contributions to our local economy through jobs, sales taxes and more.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new schedule for reopening malls in phase four areas during a press briefing on Wednesday.
He indicated that reopening will be dependent upon mall ownership and management having enhanced HVAC filtration systems and measures in place.
“We’ve had a lot of consultation on air filtration. There are air filtration systems that can keep COVID out of the air,” Cuomo said. “Then there’s a series of questions: what filters work on what HVAC systems, but the filters are rated by what they call a MERV rating, so what we’re saying is the best filter, what we’d like to see installed is called a MERV-13, it goes to the density of the filter and what it can actually filter out.”
Because of its smaller size, the Fashion Outlets is not required to have a building HVAC system filtration rating of MERV-13, but are mandated and recommended, particularly for its age, to start “increasing ventilation rates and outdoor ventilation to the extent possible,” and “keeping systems running for longer hours (e.g., 24/7 if possible.)” as well as meet a filtration rating of MERVE-11.
“MERV-13 actually filters out the COVID virus. Some systems can’t take MERV-13, so it’s either 13, 12 or 11,” Cuomo said. “But one of those three filters, then we have ventilation protocols and the mall reopening is July 10 in Phase 4.”
All malls in the state are mandated to have its employees wear masks when interacting with customers and for their employers to provide these masks. Hand sanitizer also must be provided in areas where hand washing with soap and water is unavailable. The Fashion Outlet must also cut its maximum occupancy by 50%, as well as, “monitor and control the flow of traffic into the mall to ensure adherence to maximum capacity-requirements, and prohibit congregating an loitering by customers,” as written in the NY Forward summary of guidelines for mall reopening.
Food service establishments are also hit as common seating areas are closed, including food courts seating. However, food establishments may provide take-out and delivery options for its customers.
