Fast Pitch - Old Timer's reunion slated

A Lockport Fast Pitch Softball League and the Old Timer's League reunion will be held at Outwater Park on Aug. 14, beginning at 2 p.m.
Anyone who has played, umpired, sponsored or coached for either league is invited. Reservations should be made by Saturday, by contacting Joe Stranges at 772-1046 or joed156@yahoo.com.
Also contact Stranges to place an order for a reunion T-shirt (cost is $12).
Reunion organizers will be passing the collection hat to defer costs for a picnic-style lunch at the gathering.
Bring your glove, bat and ball if you want to play catch or have a bit of infield and outfield practice. There's no official game planned, but if enough people are interested and want to organize a scrimmage ...
