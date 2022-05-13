The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident on Fisk Road in Royalton.
The crash, in the 8900 block of Fisk Road, was reported to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Communications Center about 5:45 a.m. Friday by a 911 caller.
Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed the motorcycle overturned in a south ditch line. Deputies then located the motorcycle operator who had succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Their name is being withheld pending further investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.
