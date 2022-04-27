The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-car crash on Orangeport Road in Gasport.
A witness reported the accident shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Berner Parkway.
Responding deputies found the driver underneath the overturned vehicle in the east ditch line. EMS personnel were called to the scene but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver’s name is being withheld pending further investigation by the sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit.
