Investigators from several local police agencies are looking into an early Sunday morning shootout on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation that left a suspect dead and a homeowner hospitalized after receiving “probably life-saving first aid” from responding officers.
The incident occurred about 4:50 a.m. Sunday on Mount Hope Road and involved three armed intruders entering the home, according to Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte.
“There was a confrontation,” Previte said during a Sunday press conference, “and there was gunfire that was exchanged in that confrontation.”
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said the incident appears to be a robbery at this point, but investigators were looking at all possibilities.
The homeowner was injured during the shooting and the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.
Previte said an arriving Lewiston police officer and a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy performed “probably life-saving first aid” on the homeowner until he could be stabilized and sent to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
Filicetti said another deputy in the area spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and gave chase.
After a lengthy pursuit involving several sheriff’s deputies, Filicetti said the vehicle was stopped on Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield. Three suspects were taken into custody. A fourth man was found critically injured in the vehicle.
“They did render first aid but they were unable to revive the individual,” Filicetti said.
Filicetti said the names of those involved weren’t being released Sunday due to the early stages of the investigation and to allow family members to be notified.
The homeowner’s condition at ECMC wasn’t known Sunday afternoon.
A joint investigation is currently underway by Lewiston Police Department, Niagara County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, and Niagara Falls Police Department.
Police officials added that Tuscarora community leaders were working with investigators on the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.