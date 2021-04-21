A Falls teen has pleaded not guilty to a single count of murder in the slaying of another teen in Gluck Park on April 8.
Xavier M. Crayton, 19, entered his plea to a charge of second-degree murder during a virtual arraignment before Chief Niagara Falls City Court Judge Mark Violante Wednesday morning. Violante ordered Crayton held without bail pending a preliminary hearing on the case set for Monday.
Crayton was taken into custody Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force at a home in Buffalo. Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives and task force agents had been hunting for Crayton since last week.
It's believed he fled from the Falls shortly after the stabbing that took the life of Xaviar Travis
Sources said the investigators of the murder was initially stymied by a lack of cooperation by some potential witnesses. However, detectives were able to gather evidence linking Crayton to the crime.
Niagara County prosecutors offered no details on the case during the arraignment.
Patrol officers had been dispatched to a call of a disturbance just after 10 p.m. on April 8 at the park on 16th Street near Weston Avenue and found Travis’ body lying in the street. The initial call indicated that a large group of people were fighting and a man was “on the ground bleeding.”
First officers on the scene said Travis, 19, was “unresponsive” when they arrived. Initial reports from the scene indicated that Travis and others had been involved in a “dice game” when a fight over money involved in the game erupted.
Travis was reported to have suffered a single serious stab wound. Niagara Falls firefighters and EMTs spent close to 10 minutes performing CPR on Travis before rushing him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
He was pronounced dead from his wound a short time after his arrival at Memorial.
