WILSON — The identity of the man who died in a house fire on Oct. 29 was released by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Monday morning.
Timothy G. Stephen, 59, was discovered inside 3343 Daniels Road after the fire was extinguished. The sheriff's office fielded a 911 call about a structure fire at 11:14 p.m. Oct. 29 and first responders found the house ablaze.
The cause of the fire, which was to be investigated by the Origin & Cause Unit as well as the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau, was not stated in the Monday announcement.
