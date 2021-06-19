Fatima's message: Thank you and show love

A day after marching from her home on Park Avenue to Lockport City Hall with dozens of supporters, Fatima Hodge, mother to the late Troy Hodge, had a simple message.
“I want to thank everyone that came and made the program a success,” she said. “The Hodge family and Nicole (Troy’s fiancee) would like to thank each and everyone that came and made this a success for Troy Hodge and God forever blesses you. Thank you.”
While no charges were made against any of the officers of the Lockport Police Department or the department itself and despite the long investigation by New York State Attorney General Latitia James that concluded that no case could be made against any of them, many members of the community continue to say that Hodge was killed by the police and no justice has been done in his death.
Despite these obstacles, Fatima continues to advocate for a change within the Lockport Police Department and has embraced allies like Mayor of the City of Lockport Michelle Roman who held the same sign as her as they both walked together towards City Hall on the sidewalk.
As a member of Latter Rain Cathedral, Hodge is a woman of faith and has found support in the community, a community that she now wants to thank for their presence.
Hodge said that seeing so many people supporting her and her family, it made her think of ways to give back to the community that was giving back to her.
“When I saw all the people, I started thinking of how to give back to the people,” she said. “We’re going to have a big old picnic right out in Outwater Park. Everybody can come.”
Hodge also had a special message to all the youth in the crowd, saying their support was crucial and that she loves all of them.
“You did it!” she said. “That’s what we’re talking about! A change! Show love to help everybody!”
