The Free Little Food Pantry in the back of Emanuel Church in Lockport can never truly be filled. At least not according to Judy Johnson, a certified lay-minister at the church, because the need is too big.
“The idea is if people need something, they can find it there and when they can, they’ll give back,” she said. “It’s such a need in our community that you can’t keep it filled, because times are tough.”
That doesn’t stop Bill Blake of Youngstown from trying, though.
Blake drives all around Niagara County filling up “blessing boxes” to help make sure that people aren’t going hungry. He even pulls up under bridges to help anyone who might be living outside this winter season and delivers food and clothes.
“The biggest thing when you meet people like that is you can see in their eyes that they’re in need of something. That they’re hurting,” Blake said. “That’s the first thing you see. But you also see they’re ashamed that they’re in that spot.”
Blake is part of an organization called Feathers of Love. The motto of the group is “Coming together to lift up our fellow man,” and can be found on Facebook and Instagram. Blake, his cousins – including Pam Marsh of Niagara Falls – and the family of one of Marsh’s employees spearhead the movement.
Marsh is the third-generation owner of Marsh’s General Store and said it was Mason Jasper, the son of one of Marsh’s employees, who suggested collecting food for those in need.
“It was about three or four years ago and we called it ‘Mason’s Meals’ and we collect food under his name,” Marsh said and talked about how the group had worked concessions at Niagara-Wheatfield’s wrestling tournament and collected food as an alternative to buying a ticket.
“We collected about five cases of food from that event,” Marsh said.
Since their first food drive, things have just grown for Feathers of Love.
“Just this October we had a trunk n’ treat right here in our parking lot,” Marsh continued. “On Easter we had a ‘bunny hop’ which is similar to a trunk n’ treat. At Christmas we had Santa come in and give gifts to children signed up for the event. Things like that which we’ve done for the community.”
For two years now, Blake has been filling up the “blessing boxes” that the rest of the group has been collecting for.
“We’re looking to make some more and place them wherever we can,” Blake said. “It’s difficult because some boxes have been taken out by the owners of buildings and we don’t know why.”
Blake said he and the group know that they can’t judge where the food goes, they can just “hope and pray” it gets to where it’s needed.
“When I reach out to them, I just want to let them know, we’re not out there to ever make people feel bad,” Blake said. “We just want them to feel like we’re there for them and they can reach out to us.”
