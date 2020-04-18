WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) announced Friday that the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant application period has opened, with a deadline of May 15 for submissions.
“Activities related to firefighter recruitment, hiring and retention are a constant focus for both career and volunteer departments,” Higgins said. “The SAFER program supports efforts to ensure fire stations are adequately staffed to answer the call. We encourage local departments to apply.”
SAFER grants are aimed at increasing the number of firefighters and enhancing a department’s ability to comply with federal standards to ensure communities have adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards. Congress allocated $350 million for the SAFER grant program in fiscal year 2019.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will host several webinars to walk departments through the application process. The webinar schedule is available at: https://www.fema.gov/afgp-webinar-schedule.
Departments with questions can also contact the Fire Grant Help Desk at firegrants@fema.dhs.gov or 1-866-274-0960.
More information on the SAFER fire grant program is available at: https://www.fema.gov/staffing-adequate-fire-emergency-response-grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.