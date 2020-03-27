Feds delay implementation of Real ID program

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski announced Friday that the Department of Homeland Security has extended implementation of the Real ID requirements for domestic flights until next fall.
Under a directive issued by Homeland Security on Friday, the full implementation of the Real ID program, which was originally set to take hold this October, has been pushed to Oct. 1, 2021.
“I am very grateful that common sense has prevailed and the REAL ID requirements have been pushed back,” said Jastrzemski. “With our DMV offices and our passport office closed indefinitely, this really is the only option.”
Real ID stemmed from an act passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of 9/11. The goal was to raise security standards for state-issued driver's licenses. Under the directive issued by Homeland Security, all 50 states are covered by the extension, meaning New Yorkers and all passengers can continue to use their current driver's licenses for domestic travel purposes.
Given the uncertain nature of when his offices will reopen, Jastrzemski said he was concerned about his office's ability to meet demand.
“We know there is going to be a lot of catch up to do in the clerk’s office once life returns to some degree of normal just with drivers’ licenses, car registrations, pistol permits and so on,” said Jastrzemski. “We do not need the pressure of the Real ID deadline creating further backlog for our office and an additional expense for residents.”
