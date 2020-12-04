Feds to oversee vaccinations at NY nursing homes

In this Nov. 18, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo holds a press briefing on the coronavirus in the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany. During a news conference on Friday, Cuomo said the state will join a federal program for immunizing nursing home residents, which he belies will put New York in a better position to focus its efforts on getting the vaccine to "high risk" health care workers.