Lockport City School District has partnered with Insight Education Group to develop the district’s next strategic plan. Feedback from parents, students, community members and district staff is sought to help shape “roadmap for the future.”
Via online survey at https://www.lockportschools.org/strategicplan, feedback is being solicited on the priority areas for the district, the profile of a graduate, and what the district should start, stop or continue to do moving forward.
Simultaneously, volunteers are being recruited to serve on a steering committee, whose role is to provide support and guidance in the development of the strategic plan.
Steering committee members provide expertise and input that’s representative of the group they represent. Members will be expected to attend four full-day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) meetings, on Oct. 3, Oct. 30, Dec. 5 and Jan. 9, at a location to be determined. In addition, as the plan takes shape, they will be asked for their feedback during focus groups and via ThoughtExchange. Anyone who’s interested in serving can indicate that on the survey.
The district is also planning workshops, brainstorming sessions and open forums to help develop the strategic plan, according to communications specialist Bridget Licata.
