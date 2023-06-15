BUFFALO — FeedMore WNY this week announced its plan to consolidate operations under one roof in a new, $99 million facility in Hamburg.
FeedMore WNY is the name of the operations formerly known as the Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels for WNY, which merged in January 2020. While operating from both of those original facilities, FeedMore expanded programming and increased the number of people served in its territory: Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
In 3-1/2 years FeedMore has already exceeded 10-year growth projections, according to public relations manager Catherine Shick. In 2022, nutritional assistance was provided to almost 198,000 people, more than the number served in 2020, at the height of the Covid pandemic.
That rapid growth has FeedMore’s facilities — the old, separate Food Bank and Meals on Wheels headquarters — operating well beyond capacity, Shick said. The nonprofit is renting or borrowing almost 30,000 square feet of freezer, cooler and dry storage space, and in the past couple of years it has been forced to turn away an estimated 1.2 million pounds of donated food per year due to inability to store or repackage food safely.
“External design and logistics firm LIDD characterized the current facility situation as ‘simply dire,’” Shick said. “FeedMore WNY is operating with insufficient space to meet the needs of the community.”
Fundraising for a new facility is already underway, and there’s much more asking to be done, FeedMore President and CEO Tara A. Ellis said. The nonprofit is working with various foundations, corporations and community members on lead donations, and the 2023-2024 New York State budget includes a $24 million line item for the project. In addition, FeedMore already obtained $2 million of federal funding.
“And this is just the start,” Ellis said. “We will need many, many commitments, large and small, to secure FeedMore’s future.”
A celebratory fundraising campaign kickoff will take place later this year.
The preliminary design of FeedMore’s new, 197,700 square foot facility shows increased warehouse space, increased commercial kitchen capacity, an expanded workforce development program, new “clean rooms” for repacking donated pet and human food, and space to expand feeding programs.
Shick said the move to Hamburg will not affect the vast majority of FeedMore volunteers. The nonprofit brings its services directly to clients and fewer than 1% of volunteers work in an existing FeedMore facility. Hamburg is the geographic center of the organization’s four-county service area, Shick added.
