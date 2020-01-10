FeedMore WNY expanding meal delivery to Niagara County

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 57F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 37F. ENE winds shifting to SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.