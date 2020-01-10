FeedMore WNY expanding meal delivery to Niagara County

FeedMore WNY has announced that it will be expanding its programming to include home meal delivery services for the residents of Niagara County.
Starting on Jan. 27, the organization will offer meal delivery to approximately 500 Niagara County residents who are homebound for various reasons. The expansion comes after two months of testing the program with about 50 clients in Lockport after FeedMore WNY took over Lockport Meals on Wheels.
The organization is working with the Niagara County Office of the Aging to implement the program, following a request for proposals from the county for food delivery services. The county and FeedMore WNY are hoping to ensure a seamless transition.
"We are pleased to take this wonderful step forward with FeedMore WNY," said Niagara County Office for the Aging Director Darlene DiCarlo. "It is paramount that our homebound neighbors continue to receive the nourishment and support that they need so they can age in place with dignity."
FeedMore WNY formed as the result of a merger between the Food Bank of Western New York and Meals on Wheels for Western New York, which was formally approved by the New York State Attorney General's Office on Dec. 31. The plans to team up to tackle hunger locally were announced 10 months prior to the merger being made official.
The two organizations rebranded under the FeedMore WNY moniker, debuted a new logo and a new tagline – "More food. More good."
"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter for our organization," said Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY. "Meals on Wheels and the Food Bank came together in February 2019 in order to better serve our hungry neighbors and fill unmet needs in our community. Since the announcement of our alliance, we have made significant progress in growing our programs and adding additional services to help ensure that no one goes hungry in Western New York."
Those who are currently registered to receive meal deliveries through FeedMore WNY will not have to re-register. The program is open to individuals over the age of 60 who are either homebound, have a physical or mental disability and are unable to shop for or prepare their own meals. Additionally, those who are under 60 but severely handicapped or terminally ill are also eligible.
FeedMore WNY also works with local food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other agencies in Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Catherine Shick, the organization's communication director, says they'll work with prospective clients who are in need to find the best answers for them.
"Our goal is to ensure that no one goes hungry," she said. "So if someone thinks they could benefit from our home-delivered meal program or other hunger-relief programs, they can call us at 822-2002 and we will find a solution.
FeedMore WNY’s home delivered meal program offers six diet options, including a regular, low-fat, low sodium option, a renal diet, a bland diet, a calorie-controlled diet designed to help people living with diabetes, a ground diet and a gluten-free diet.
Niagara County’s home delivered meal clients will receive additional benefits, including access to FeedMore WNY’s angel card and birthday gift programs, as well as its AniMeals program for clients with pet companions.
Along with their expansion comes a greater need for volunteers for both its meal delivery program, volunteers are also needed to sort and pack food donations at its warehouse, assist with reception and administrative duties and support its special events. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Shick by phone at 852-1305 ext. 3092 or by email cshick@feedmorewny.org.
