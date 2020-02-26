DANNEMORA — Apparent fentanyl exposure in Clinton Correctional Facility’s mailroom sent 11 employees to the hospital Friday and set off an investigation, officials say.
According to New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association President Mike Powers, one sergeant had to be treated with Narcan, which helps reverse an opioid overdose.
MULTIPLE AGENCIES
Friday morning, a substance found in a letter opened in the mailroom caused some annex staff to feel ill, State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesperson Thomas Mailey said in a statement.
State Police, who were called in around 9 a.m., said several staff members experiencing physical symptoms were taken to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for treatment.
CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said all 11 people the hospital treated were released.
The Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team was sent to the prison to render it safe, police said.
The DOCCS Office of Special Investigations was dispatched, Mailey said.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said the Dannemora Vol. Fire Department, Dannemora EMS, Lyon Mountain EMS, Morrisonville EMS, and fire, EMS and hazardous materials representatives from his office responded.
In scanner reports, first responders were heard discussing decontamination efforts and transports of individuals, including some by state van.
Day said local units were back in service around noon.
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is directing the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigation along with DOCCS OSI to investigate the incident.
He added that testing on the substance is ongoing.
Powers said State Police removed the envelope from the prison and it was taken to the Wadsworth Center — the State Department of Health’s public health laboratory — in Albany.
He added that the inmate the envelope was mailed to has been identified.
NOT ISOLATED
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh), himself a former corrections officer, commented that the men and women who work inside these facilities face these dangers every day.
“My hope right now is that everyone is safe and regains their health.”
Powers said this was not an isolated incident.
“While our thoughts are with the affected individuals, it’s important to note that contraband being smuggled into prisons is at an all-time high, and this includes extremely deadly drugs like fentanyl and K2.
This creates an even more dangerous situation for both incarcerated individuals and NYSCOPBA members.”
VENDOR PROGRAM
Both Powers and Jones called on DOCCS to institute new policies to prevent similar instances from happening.
They mentioned the Secure Vendor Program, which would have required all packages for inmates to be ordered through state-approved vendors and banned certain goods.
That program was suspended in January 2018 after families and criminal justice reform advocates came out against it, the New York Times reported then.
“Our members already have one of the hardest jobs in the state,” Powers said. “Let’s not make it even more difficult.”
PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS
Cuomo said fentanyl and other synthetic opioids have started a public health crisis, and mentioned his proposed ban of fentanyl analogs and other synthetic opioids.
“Additionally, I proposed expanding access to medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction in hard-to-reach communities.
The investigation into this incident continues, but one thing is clear: We must stamp out this fentanyl scourge before it claims another life.”
