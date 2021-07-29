Festival's aim is to top off funding for new skatepark

Renovation of the Railyard Skatepark is becoming more real as additional grants and other funding are secured to match a $250,000 grant from the Built To Play Project.
To aid in the quest for matching dollars, Lockport Community Services Inc. and Friends of the Railyard Skatepark Committee will host a fundraiser and music festival from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 28, rain or shine, at Groff’s Cafe on the Green at the Niagara County Golf Course, Davison Road.
The music will be supplied by 104 Country, P.D. Lamont & Friends, Good Due and special guests. Food, beer and pop will be available.
John Craig, chair of Lockport Community Services Inc., is optimistic that skatepark supporters will reach the $250,000 match goal.
“We have guaranteed money from Grigg Lewis (Foundation) for $125,000. We’ve got $10,000 from the city, then $12,000 from the city to do signage for a Greenway Commission grant that I have to finish up,” Craig said. “They’ve kind of told us they could give us around $30,000."
In addition, a $25,000 Verizon Media Foundation grant is being pursued, and Craig is completing an application for state funding through the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation that could yield an additional $50,000. Other local foundations, and service clubs, could be approached as well, he said.
The festival could generate another $7,000 after expenses, depending on the amount of return from a basket raffles and 50/50 split conducted that day, Craig said.
Ultimately, supporters' goal is to replace the wooden Railyard at Outwater Park with an all-concrete skateboard and BMX bike play area. The volunteer-led effort began in 2019, and the Built To Play Project pledged a matching grant, meaning it would match dollar for dollar however much was raised from other supporters, up to $250,000, in a year. The fundraising deadline, December 2020, was extended another year due to the pandemic.
“My plan initially was to try to get some large-dollar grant gifts from local foundations and sponsors. Then when the pandemic hit, we were going to continue to write some grants, but a lot of the foundations had pulled back because of the pandemic,” Craig said. “People couldn’t get together. People were doing virtual events, but it was pretty spotty, and people weren’t in a good financial situation, so it wasn’t a good time to put the hand out and ask for money.”
While the pandemic did put things on hold, the popularity of skateboarding has only grown, Craig observed.
“In the '90s, kids were riding skateboards on Main Street and really wrecking parking lots and concrete and it was costing thousands and thousands of dollars to repair. … They were skating in a lot of different places, and it wasn’t safe,” Craig said. “I think the mentality and the understanding in the 90s was a lot different than it is now … 20 years ago, skateboarding wasn’t even on the radar of a lot of people as a qualified sport and this year it’s in the Olympics. It’s come a long way.”
Admission to the music festival is $25 per person. For tickets or more information about the skatepark, email lockportskatepark@gmail.com
