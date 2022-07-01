The first Independence Day 2022 fireworks shows in Niagara County will be ignited Saturday in Gasport and the town of Niagara.
Here's the rundown on holiday weekend festivities in Niagara County and beyond.
LOCKPORT
Today — "Rock the Locks" concert series on Canal Street, 5 to 8 p.m. Performances are by the Lockport Community Band at 6 p.m. and The Far Trio at 7 p.m. Food vendors are on site; show goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Flight of Five locks demonstration is ongoing from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sunday — Independence Day parade from Veterans Park, East Avenue, to 1 Locks Plaza (city hall) on the Big Bridge starts at 7 p.m. Pre-parade festivities at Veterans Park include music by the Lockport Community Band and, beginning at 5 p.m., free-food service (hot dogs and drinks) by the Lockport Shrine Club.
Monday — Fireworks display at Outwater Park, 10 p.m. (Rain date is Tuesday).
OLCOTT
Saturday — Car and bike cruise-in, Main Street, Olcott, 5 to 8 p.m., free admission, free parking.
Sunday — Concert at the Olcott gazebo, 7 to 9 p.m., by Mark Mazer and his Little Big Band and the Easy Street Big Band, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. (best viewing is from the Lake Ontario shoreline and Krull Park).
Monday — Patriots Day Parade from Krull Park to Olcott Beach Carousel Park, 12:30 p.m. Lineup begins at noon at Krull Park, Main Street. Kids, dress in red, white and blue and bring your decorated bikes and wagons; free ice cream and carousel ride tickets for participants.
GASPORT
Saturday — Independence Day Celebration at Hartland Town Park (Landers Lane, off Ridge Road at the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company hall) begins at 5 p.m. The celebration includes a variety of food and dessert vendors on site, kids' games and activities and live music. Fireworks begin at dusk. Parking fee is $5.
PENDLETON
Monday — Independence Day celebration at the Pendleton town campus, Campbell Boulevard, includes live music by Em & Me at 6 p.m., face painting between 6 and 8 p.m. and fireworks beginning at dusk.
LYNDONVILLE
Monday — Lyndonville Lions Club's annual Independence Day celebration begins with a parade at noon and ends with a large fireworks display at dusk. In between, on the Lyndonville Central School campus, look for a large arts and crafts show, demonstrations by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, a 2 p.m. concert by the Who Dats, a 7 p.m. concert by Double Shot, and food vendors on site throughout the day. The Lions Club's annual chicken barbecue starts at 1 p.m.
This year's grand marshal of the parade is Lyndonville native Sgt. David Bellavia, Medal of Honor recipient for his actions in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Prior to the parade, at 11:55 a.m., the 911th Airlift Wing is doing a flyover to honor the veterans of Western New York. Those who wish to observe should be in Lyndonville no later than 11:30 a.m. The best viewing will be along Route 63 and in the town of Yates. Traffic stoppage on Route 63, from Ridgeway north to Yates Center, will begin 15 minutes prior to the flyover.
LEWISTON
Monday — A fireworks show at dusk, from the Lewiston Plateau, will cap off Village of Lewiston bicentennial celebrations. Prior to the fireworks, at 7 p.m., Red, White and Blue Monday, featuring LeeRon Zydeco, will be held at Academy Park in the Alphonso DiMino Memorial Bandshell.
NIAGARA FALLS
Sunday — The City of Niagara Falls' fireworks display in Hyde Park starts at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.).
Monday — Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort's fireworks display begins at approximately 9:40 p.m. There's no public viewing area set up onsite, but the display will be visible from the surrounding area. The rain date is Tuesday.
TOWN OF NIAGARA
Saturday — Fireworks will be launched at dusk at Veteran's Memorial Community Park, 7000 Lockport Road. The show is the finale of Pride in the Park featuring live music and more.
TONAWANDAS
Monday — A joint fireworks display by the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, from the Renaissance bridge, starts at dusk.
WHEATFIELD
Monday — The fireworks display at Oppenheim Park, 2713 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, begins at dusk. Music at the park will be provided by Sooner Tunes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.