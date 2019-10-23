WILSON — Celebrate Wilson is organizing a five-course Field to Table dinner at Wilson House Restaurant and Inn to highlight the harvest of area farms and sustainable wild game.
The dinner is scheduled for Nov. 13. The cost is $40 per person; beer, wine and bourbon pairings will be available for an additional charge. Advance reservations are required. For reservations or more information, call: Janet Hoffman at 751-0165; Mary Moley-Palacios at 628 5083; or Anne Basile at 830 4151.
