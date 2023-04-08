Mark Brooks has owned and operated the Fieldstone Country Inn at South Transit and Robinson roads for 27 years, a relatively brief period in the history of the restaurant raised in 1944. He’s a hands-on boss, cooking in the kitchen, waiting tables. He’s not above bussing tables and he loves his employees.
And that’s why, on Easter Sunday — make that every Sunday, including Mothers Day — Brooks takes the day off to spend with his family and his church.
So do all other Fieldstone employees.
“If he wanted us to work it, we’d work it,” bar manager Danielle Morreale said. “He’s a great boss.”
Morreale has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 14 years, three of them for Brooks. During the Christmas blizzard, Morreale’s daughter noted Dec. 24, 2022 was the first Christmas Eve on which they had ever spent a full day together, in all of her 18 years.
“She was right,” Morreale said. “You know going into this kind of job that it’s very busy. You make a lot of money, but you do it by working six days a week. Weekends. Nights. Holidays.”
Brooks said his inspiration for closing the Fieldstone on Sundays, and giving his employees more time off for family and friends, was Pastor Craig Campbell at Freedom Church. After he began attending, Campbell encouraged him to invest more of his time in church-based activities.
“With the way things are going these days, we all need a little family and religion,” said Brooks, who describes himself as a “workaholic.”
Morreale said the Fieldstone has a lot of dedicated, return customers throughout the week, and many understand the drift of Brooks’ new philosophy.
“We’ve got our regulars who come here every day. They’re all for it,” she said. “They can live without our cooking for one day.”
Closing the restaurant one day a week is also a smart business decision, according to Brooks. With the onset of the Covid pandemic, for a long time it wasn’t feasible to be open every day, he said. At the same time he was experiencing health problems, so cutting back to six days a week made sense.
Above all, Brooks said, he wants to make sure he keeps his employees happy and feeling valued.
“I love my crew,” he said. “A business is nothing without its employees. They’ve given a lot, now it’s time to give to them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.