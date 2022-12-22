Friday’s looming winter storm is expected to pose big challenges for the Niagara County region — but snow won’t be the worst of it at first.
“The most important thing is not how much snow (Niagara County) will get, it is the wind that will accompany it,” said John Hitchcock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Buffalo.
Hitchcock added that in Niagara County the snow will likely be measured in inches, meanwhile in metro Buffalo and the Erie County southtowns, the snow will be measured in feet, but stressed the weather service had not predicted any snow totals as of Wednesday night.
But Niagara County will experience the worst winds, gusting from 60 to 70 mph from Friday through early Saturday.
He warned winds could cause power outages and lead to fallen trees.
“(The wind) will cause severe blowing and drifting snow. It won’t take much to create near impossible travel.”
In preparation for the wind — as well as heavy rain, snow, flash freezing and potential flooding — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets.
If all that weren’t bad enough, lake effect snow is expected to impact areas along Lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Friday night and continuing into Monday with total snow accumulations forecast to reach 12” or more.
“This is what we call a ‘kitchen sink’ event from Mother Nature. She’s throwing everything at us,” Hochul told News 4’s Marlee Tuskes. “Rain, winds, ice, snow – everything’s coming our way.”
The arctic blast is forecasted to hit Western New York on Friday morning, bringing damaging wind gusts, potential lakeshore flooding and near-blizzard conditions at times. Wind gusts could approach hurricane force, according to the News 4 Weather team, bringing the potential for widespread power outages and waves on Lake Erie more than 15 feet high.
Starting Thursday, rain and snow showers are forecast for most of the state with rainfall amounts of up to 3 inches possible in some places by Friday afternoon. Minor to moderate flooding is possible due to rain and snowmelt, and brief wintry mixes could cause slick travel into early Friday morning.
Starting Friday and continuing into Saturday morning, much of the state is expected to see high winds between 40-50 mph and localized gusts up to 70 mph. On Friday afternoon and evening, temperatures are forecast to drop significantly and flash freezing could cause icy road conditions during the Friday evening commute and travel on Saturday.
In addition, beginning Friday night and continuing through Monday, lake effect snow will impact areas off Lakes Erie and Ontario, and strong winds are expected to cause blowing and drifting snow with near zero visibility and localized blizzard conditions. Below normal, freezing temperatures with low wind chills are expected to persist through Monday for upstate regions. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to take all necessary precautions, if traveling this week, and plan ahead for potential weather impacts.
“New Yorkers preparing to travel this week to see loved ones over the holiday weekend should plan ahead and leave early, if possible, as we expect this weather system to create hazardous travel conditions throughout the state starting Friday,” Hochul said. “Our state agencies are well coordinated for this response and we are preparing assets and personnel for deployments to impacted regions, if necessary.”
Winter Storm Watches are in effect for WNY, Finger Lakes and North Country regions from Friday through Monday evening.
Lakeshore Flood Watches are also in effect Friday morning for various counties in WNY and the North Country due to potential lakeshore flooding, especially in bays, inlets, and harbors.
The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has instructed its pastors to implement their livestreaming capabilities in their churches if so equipped. Viewing livestreamed Masses may be an option for those parishioners who may not feel comfortable attending Mass this weekend in light of the challenging weather forecast.
Parishioners are instructed to check with their parish website, or the Diocesan website at https://www. buffalodiocese.org/livestreams for livestreamed Masses in our diocese.
The storm has led to the NHL postponing the Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region.
The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.
