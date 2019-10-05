Three people were killed Saturday morning in a fiery crash in the Town of Shelby in Orleans County.
New York State Police responded to a head-on collision on State Highway 63 at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police investigators said a U-Haul van, traveling southbound on State Highway 63, crossed the center line, striking an oncoming pickup truck. Both vehicles left the roadway and were consumed by fire. The operator, Charles L. Stevens, 80, of Black River, New York, and the passenger, Jeffrey S. Johnson, 57 of Carthage, New York were pronounced at the scene.
The operator of the pickup truck is still being identified.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, Forensic Identification Unit and Shelby Volunteer Fire Co. assisted in the investigation which is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.