Life couldn't get any more promising in 2009 for Lewiston native Kathleen Maxian, who at 47 was living the good life after getting married and purchasing a new home in Pendleton.
Then came a devastating gut punch that would have shaken anyone to the core — an advanced ovarian cancer diagnosis that gave her a 20% chance of living just five more years.
She fought back, of course, cried and struggled along the way, and eventually beat the cancer, but it returned, not once, but two more times. And she beat it again, and again.
Kathleen's been cancer free since 2013, the year she founded the Ovarian Cancer Project (OCP), a non-profit organization that supports other women with ovarian and gynecologic cancers. She also took up watercolor painting and found that she was drawn to painting people, especially fellow cancer survivors.
This month, CURE magazine, a free quarterly magazine for patients, survivors and caregivers of those with cancer, selected Kathleen as one of a dozen winners of its second annual CURE Calendar Contest.
“I've always been a big fan of Cure Magazine, which has good, evidence-based information for cancer patients,” she said. “I saw that CURE was advertising this contest. They said, ‘Show us your art. We have a calendar and maybe your painting will be selected.’ ”
Kathleen submitted a painting she worked on for a few months of a cancer survivor titled, "Beautiful Survivor."
“This is a painting I wanted to do for years and I did the painting once, but felt as though I didn't give it the justice it deserved, so I spent time relearning, trying to teach myself some techniques on scrap paper and I painted her again.”
Besides Kathleen's winning entry, other CURE calendar winners selected are Saulmon Addison of Brentwoo, for “A New Day,” Alison Akin of Livermore, Calif., for “Healing Spirit Paintress,” Bonnie Annis of Newnan, Ga., for “The Unseen Woman,” Vicki Friedman of York, Pa., for “Protection,” Gregory Lambert of New Braunfels, Texas, for “The Elephant in the Room,” Yoni Mayeri of Orinda, Calif., for “Pandemic Dream,” Carol A. Miele of Davenport, Fla., for “The Winter of My Chemo Tent,” Kathy Roth of Peoria, Ill., for “The Monarch,” Peri Schwartz of New Rochelle, for “Studio #22,” Linda Stewart of Fort Washington, Md., for “Acceptance 2X” and Gina Stratton of Willis, Texas., for “In the Moment.”
“For the past seven years, Kathleen has been cancer free, and she's had the opportunity to meet hundreds of exceptional women and their families facing ovarian cancer,” said a spokesman for CURE Magazine.
“These women from all walks of life know the gift of another day, find meaning in life's simplicities and are unafraid to share their deepest fears, daily struggles and coveted successes. Kathleen is in awe of these survivors and enjoys being with them, whether it is through her work, or in her studio trying to capture the essence of their spirit.”
CURE said 71 nominations were submitted last year and 121 this year. To view the 2021 calendar, go to curetoday.com/art-gallery.
Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, the parent company of CURE Media Group, wished to thank everyone who submitted their art online to be featured in the calendar and CURE art gallery.
“Congratulations to these amazing artists who were hand-picked to be showcased in our 2021 calendar,” Hennessy Jr. said “The number of works we have received from artists across the United States for this contest is truly unbelievable.”
Kathleen said she's honored to have been chosen as the cover piece.
“Because of today's health care system, patients really need to be well informed about their particular disease. Organizations like the Ovarian Cancer Project and CURE Magazine provide evidence-based information that's essential whether you have cancer or not,” Maxian said.
“Right now is a pinnacle point for our country as far as our ability to decipher where you can get the right information. When you get that evidence-based information, you become more than a patient of your disease, but a student of your disease, and are able to share in the decisions regarding your treatment and care.”
Under Maxian's guidance, the OCP has secured one of the first community based Woman to Woman Mentoring Programs in the country. Maxian also serves as a patient advocate on numerous local and national boards and committees and currently is serving on the National Cancer Institutes’ Gynecologic Steering Committees Ovarian Cancer Task Force.
She is a sought after speaker, and has won numerous national and local awards for her work, including the Cindy Melacon Survivorship Award by the Ovarian Cancer National Alliance. Her story is highlighted in the upcoming book by Jorge L. Contreras, "A Product of Nature: the Unlikely Case that Ended Gene Patenting in America" (Algonquin: 2021).
Today, Kathleen lives with her husband, Tom and faithful dog, Bart. You can find her on twitter @KathleenMaxian.
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.