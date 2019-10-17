Filicetti announces campaign for sheriff

Undersheriff Michael J. Filicetti will become acting sheriff in January, and will be running for a full term as sheriff in the 2020 election, he announced Thursday morning.
Filicetti will seek to replace outgoing Sheriff James Voutour who announced his plans to retire at the end of the year.
Voutour selected Filicetti to serve as the undersheriff in 2012. He was born and raised in Lewiston, New York and is a 1990 Lewiston-Porter graduate. He is a graduate of Niagara County Community College with an associates degree in criminal justice.
After graduating from the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy in 1993, he began his career in law enforcement that year with the New York State Park Police. From 1994 to 1997, he served as a police officer with the village of Lewsiton and Town of Lewiston Police Department. He joined the Niagara County Sheriff's Office as a road patrol deputy in 1997.
Filicetti was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and captain in 2008. He assumed the duties of administrative captain in May 2009.
In 2009, then-Administrative Captain Filicetti was selected to attend the prestigious Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
His career has included numerous citations and commendations stretching back to 1995 when he received multiple awards for a water rescue at Niagara Falls. His actions resulted in a Certificate of Exceptional Valor from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.
Filicetti’s other recognitions include three sheriff’s excellence awards and three departmental citations, all of which indicate service beyond the ordinary course of duty. He has also earned a distinguished service award for sustained service which has provided enhanced safety measures to the Sheriff’s Office and the residents of Niagara County.
He is a member of the Lewiston Kiwanis, Niagara County 911 Advisory Committee Board, Past President of Judges and Police Executives Conference of Niagara County, Vice- chairman of the Niagara County Traffic Safety Committee and Vice-chairman of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Foundation. He lives in Lewiston with his wife and two children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.