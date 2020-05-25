Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti has picked up two high-profile endorsements from a pair of former bosses.
Former Sheriffs Tom Beilein and James Voutour have announced their backing of Filicetti who is looking for a full four year term after filling the final year of Voutrour's unexpired term. Beilein and Voutour served a combined seven terms as Niagara County's top law enforcement officer from 1993 to 2019.
Beilein said he hired Filicetti as a road patrol deputy and promoted him to sergeant and then captain. Voutour continued Filicetti's rise up the ranks naming him administrative captain and finally, undersheriff.
“I could fill page after page detailing what I learned from these two outstanding leaders and mentors," Filicetti said. "When they spoke, I listened intently. They were, and remain, my role models.”
Beilein, who served as sheriff at the time of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, likened that to Filicetti's work during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Mike Filicetti is someone I trust to lead our Niagara County Sheriff’s Office through these stressful times and beyond," Beilein said.
Voutour noted that he worked closely with Filicetti as the opioid addiction crisis exploded in the county, said his second-in-command is ready for the challenges he faces.
"Mike will hit the ground running because he knows what needs to be done to protect you and your loved ones," Voutour said.
Filicetti said Beilein and Voutour were examples of what it takes to lead the sheriff’s office.
“I am humbled and honored to know they trust me to continue leading the sheriff’s office in the right direction," Filicetti said. "Sheriff Beilein and Sheriff Voutour brought their own styles and approaches to the issues of the day. They generously shared their talents with me and I have tried to continue and build upon their legacy.
Filicetti, a registered Republican, has been endorsed by the Republican, Democratic, independence, Conservative and Libertarian parties. He faces a challenger, former Sheriff's Deputy Brian Greer in the June Democratic Party primary election.
