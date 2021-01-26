Filicetti sees plenty of challenges for sheriff's office in 2021

For a sheriff who sees himself as a lawman first and a politician second, Michael Filicetti was more than happy to put 2020 in the rear view mirror.
After a year as Niagara County's acting sheriff, following the retirement of his good friend and mentor, Sheriff James Voutour, and an election campaign that was virtually over after the primaries, Filicetti is ready to get started on moving the office forward with his law enforcement vision.
"It feels good to get the election process behind me," he said as 2021 gets underway. "(The election) was a distraction in a very challenging year. Now I can focus on 2021 and the path forward."
Part of that path forward was already underway even before the general election was held. Filicetti and his administrative team dove head-on into the process of developing a comprehensive plan to reform and reinvent how policing works in the sheriff's office. The development of the plan had been mandated by an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Working with an ad hoc committee made up of citizens and local and county government officials, Filicetti unveiled a 140-page draft proposal last week that touts both goals and strategies for improving the way law enforcement works in the county.
"I think it's been a good process," the sheriff said in presenting the reform plan to the Niagara County Legislature. "It's a common sense plan."
The plan contains more than a dozen policy commitments and five ambitious goals that the sheriff sees as achievable sooner rather than later. The goals call for increasing diversity in the office, maintaining the office's highly sought professional accreditations, creating crisis intervention teams to deal with drug addiction and mental health issues and a the creation of diversion programs for low level offenders.
"I think we checked a lot of the boxes (in the governor's order) already," Filicetti said. "This (plan) puts some polish on that."
The reform plan also sets a goal of reducing “officer use of force encounters with community members, especially those within the minority community.”
But the sheriff admits that leaving 2020 and entering 2021, the global novel coronavirus pandemic hangs over every facet of his office's operations.
"We're still dealing with COVID and that's a big part of our planning going forward," Filicetti said. "A big part of my job us keeping our men and women safe, keeping our (jail) inmates safe and keeping the public safe."
The sheriff said he sees the ever evolving role of technology in law enforcement playing a large part in his future plans.
"We're looking at an expansion of our radio system," he said.
Included in that will an effort to create greater interoperability into t he system to allow first responders, police, fire and EMS, to all be able to communicate directly with one another.
"It's important that we can talk to each other," Filicetti said.
Another technological advancement could be the roll-out of text to 911, a development that some in law enforcement have called a communications "game changer."
The sheriff said he's also looking for more ways to expand inmate programs at the jail in an effort to reduce recidivism.
And Filicetti said he is looking forward to building and strengthening law enforcement partnerships across the county.
"I can not stress enough our partnerships with other law enforcement agencies in the county," Filicetti said. "We all work together and we have a lot going on."
The sheriff also said that an ongoing close relationship with Niagara County's Department of Emergency Services has been essential to meeting our COVID challenges."
