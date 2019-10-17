The second-in-command at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office has declared his candidacy to succeed retiring Sheriff James Voutour.
Undersheriff Michael Filicetti announced Thursday that in the 2020 election he will run for the post that Voutour is vacating on Dec. 30. Filicetti has been named the acting sheriff for the duration of Voutour's term of office, which expires in December 2020.
"I'm ready to go," Filicetti said. "I won't need on the job training. I can step right in and it will be a seamless transition."
Filicetti has served as the undersheriff since January 2012, stepping into the position when Voutour became the sheriff.
A graduate of Niagara County Community College with an Associate in Science Degree in criminal justice, Filicetti completed the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy in 1993 and joined the New York State Park Police. He served as a police officer with both the Village of Lewiston and Town of Lewiston police departments from 1994 to 1997, then joined the sheriff’s office as a road patrol deputy in 1997.
Filicetti was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and captain in 2008. He became an administrative captain in 2009 and was selected to attend the FBI's National Academy in Quantico, Va.
Filicetti, a registered Republican serving alongside Voutour, a popular Democrat, said he will seek the endorsement of multiple political parties in his bid for a four-year term of office.
"I'll be seeking all the lines," he said. "I serve everybody, so it doesn't matter. I'm going to talk to (all the political parties)."
Filicetti, who graduated from Lewiston-Porter High School, is a native of Lewiston and a member of Lewiston Kiwanis Club. He serves on the Niagara County 911 Advisory Committee, is a past president of the Judges and Police Executives Conference of Niagara County, vice-chairman of the Niagara County Traffic Safety Committee and vice-chairman of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Foundation.
The undersheriff is the first announced candidate to succeed Voutour and he said he'll look forward to meeting with voters.
"I'm already out in the public a lot," Filicetti said. "So I'm looking forward to the campaign."
