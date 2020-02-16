Continuing a tradition that has become nearly as inevitable as taxes themselves, accounting students from Niagara University’s College of Business Administration will again provide free tax preparation assistance to members of the Niagara Falls community this tax season.
This marks the 39th year that Niagara University has offered the service. In 2019, 91 student volunteers spent 1,445 hours to help local residents file 492 federal and state tax returns, totaling more than $596,000 in refunds.
Assistance will be provided from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Niagara University in St. Vincent’s Hall, room 309 on the following dates:
• TUESDAYS: Feb. 18, 25; March 3, 10, 24, 31 and April 7
• THURSDAYS: Feb. 20, 27; March 5, 12, 26 and April 2
In addition, sessions will also be held at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building, 3001 9th St., Niagara Falls, from noon to 3 p.m. on March 28.
Appointments are accepted but not necessary to participate in this free service. Participants are asked to bring photo identification and their social security card.
Niagara’s program is coordinated by Dr. Ian Burt, a certified public accountant and accounting faculty member at the university.
Sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service, the program is called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA). Under the program, NU students prepare and electronically file federal and state tax returns free of charge for elderly and low-income taxpayers in the community. The program is coordinated by members of Beta Alpha Psi, the international honor society for accounting, and the college’s Accounting Society.
For more information, please call 716-286-7328.
