Film crew puts Niagara Falls' Third Street in focus

NIAGARA FALLS — Justin Martell is on his third time shooting part of a film in Niagara Falls. This time, the producer has a new company, “Not the Funeral Home.”
He was on Third Street Wednesday filming “Let it Lie” a paranormal sci-fi thriller that will be available at some point via a streaming service.
The production company name is a riff on the former Maggadino Funeral Parlor at Niagara and Ferry where his production was housed on previous visits here.
Assistant Producer Mac Cappucino described the scene they were filming.
“A troubled young woman possessed by a trickster god uses the power imbued by the trickster god to stop oncoming traffic,” Cappucino said.
For the scene being filmed Wednesday, cars driven by extras were driven up and down the street repeatedly in front of cameras with lights set up on both sides of the street. The crew would film a take and then guide cars back to Niagara Street and Ferry Avenue.
Martell said 10 years ago his work here was done with the help of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center.
“I like Niagara Falls for filming,” he said. “It is great here and the city has been very cooperative. Likewise the Buffalo Niagara Commission. I have filmed in Serbia, Albania, Texas and New Jersey. Buffalo Niagara is the best.”
There were 10 to 12 extra employed for the shoot as well as numerous electricians, gaffers and other assistants.
